EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY, EV EDITION: Ford Considers Cutting Shift at F-150 Lightning Pickup Plant, UAW Memo Says.

The official, who leads the union’s local chapter that represents workers at the truck factory, said in a letter dated Tuesday that the automaker was considering canceling the shift and indicated that it was looking to build more gas-engine trucks instead.

“It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that our sales for the Lightning have tanked,” the union leader wrote in the memo, which was viewed by The Wall Street Journal. . . . Sales of the EV pickup, which initially had long wait lists, have sputtered in recent months. Ford recorded a 45.8% drop in U.S. vehicle sales of its electric truck in the third quarter.