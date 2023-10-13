I SAT IN ONE AT THE DEALER AND IT WAS NICE: 2023 Lexus LX 600 Review – The Chauffeured Land Crusher. “This should prove to be an excellent off-road vehicle should you choose, as it is based upon the Land Cruiser platform used around the world. No, this isn’t the smaller retro-looking Land Cruiser we will be getting at some point next year, but rather a replacement for the full-sized Land Cruiser that was discontinued here.”

I doubt many of them will be taken off road, especially at this price. But it gets worse.

When I saw it, which was about a year ago, my local dealer was asking $50,000 over the already high sticker price due to short supplies. I wasn’t interested in one anyway, but that was just insulting.

It was comfy though.