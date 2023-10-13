RECENT HISTORY TRIPS UP ‘MODERATE’ TEXAS DEM: Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) wants President Joe Biden to refreeze that $6 billion in Iranian assets. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who Allred is challenging in 2024 election, reminds voters about 2021 U.S. aid that the Democrat pushed may well have aided Hamas.
