JEFF GOLDSTEIN: How Dare Jew? Reflections on the collapse of the liberal order.

Understand this: Hamas and it’s supported aren’t engaged in a land dispute, or protesting “imperialism” or “colonialism.” Hamas is transparent in its aims: to wipe every last Jew off the face of the earth.*. Secular leftwing Jews who back every leftist cause, from BLM to “trans affirmation” to “Palestinian rights” — the cream of the self-haters and the sickeningly needy pleasers — will be killed with the same alacrity as Israeli soldiers, if Hamas and its supporters can manage it. They’ll slaughter babies and desecrate their tiny bodies; they’ll “dirty” women — raping them repeatedly — before torturing and killing them; they’ll execute any and all Jews whenever possible — and they’ll film and exhibit their barbarism while “innocent civilians” in Gaza celebrate, hand out sweets, attend mosques where the message is always the same: annihilate and exterminate every last Jew.

This is who and what they are — and the leftists and university activists and waffling media outlets and “world leaders” who sympathize with this animal behavior are complicit in it.