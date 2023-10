PEOPLE ARE BEGINNING TO NOTICE THAT HIGHER EDUCATION HAS BECOME A TOXIC INDUSTRY.

For decades cowardly college administrators have enabled our universities to become nests of Anti-American/Anti-Western activism.

This week student groups at our most “elite” universities signed their names to proclamations siding with savages who murdered & mutilated babies…

— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) October 13, 2023