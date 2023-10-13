WHY ARE LEFTY NEIGHBORHOODS SUCH CESSPITS OF RELIGIOUS BIGOTRY?
Welcome to another episode of dealing with LIBERALS in 2023 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Djf2qWPSon
— CHRIS’W0RLD (@CHRISsW0RLD) October 11, 2023
WHY ARE LEFTY NEIGHBORHOODS SUCH CESSPITS OF RELIGIOUS BIGOTRY?
Welcome to another episode of dealing with LIBERALS in 2023 🤦♂️ pic.twitter.com/Djf2qWPSon
— CHRIS’W0RLD (@CHRISsW0RLD) October 11, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.