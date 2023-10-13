IF IT WEREN’T DONE BY AN APPROVED PROTEST GROUP, IT WOULD BE “INSURRECTION” WITH SOLITARY CONFINEMENT ALL AROUND: Pete Buttigieg chased off the stage by climate protesters.

As I was playing that video out loud, Meade said, “Why doesn’t a Cabinet Secretary have better security?” And that made me think perhaps the interruption was considered desirable — by Buttigieg, by the Biden administration/campaign. It isn’t hard to generate ideas about why getting interrupted by extreme and rude climate activists might be advantageous.

And yet Buttigieg’s response was so weak. . . . If the interruption had been anticipated, Buttigieg should have been prepared.