YES:
Harvard students are legit worried that their open Hamas support will affect future job opportunities with Goldman. https://t.co/OBS2H9dZlW
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 11, 2023
YES:
Harvard students are legit worried that their open Hamas support will affect future job opportunities with Goldman. https://t.co/OBS2H9dZlW
— Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) October 11, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.