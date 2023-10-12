October 12, 2023

NO, THE HOUSE ISN’T PARALYZED: Contrary to the Mainstream Media, the absence of a Speaker elected by the majority of the House of Representatives did not bring the lower chamber of Congress to a complete halt. As I explain in my latest Epoch Times analysis. the work continues as the deliberations and debate among GOP factions moves to an inevitable compromise.

Posted at 8:44 pm by Mark Tapscott