NO, THE HOUSE ISN’T PARALYZED: Contrary to the Mainstream Media, the absence of a Speaker elected by the majority of the House of Representatives did not bring the lower chamber of Congress to a complete halt. As I explain in my latest Epoch Times analysis. the work continues as the deliberations and debate among GOP factions moves to an inevitable compromise.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.