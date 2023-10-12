TRUST-FUND REVOLUTIONARIES: Jo Malone’s son is an organizer for Harvard Palestine group behind anti-Israel letter.

The son of British perfume magnate Jo Malone is an organizer for the Harvard College Palestine Solidarity Committee, one of the groups behind the letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ deadly attacks that left more than 1,200 people dead and thousands wounded.

Josh Willcox, a 22-year-old senior and a member of the men’s fencing team at the Ivy League school, has penned several op-ed columns for the group published by the campus newspaper, the Harvard Crimson.

The only child of Malone, 60, and her husband, Gary Willcox — who in 1999 sold the Jo Malone London perfume company for millions of dollars to cosmetics giant Estée Lauder, whose son Ronald Lauder serves as the president of the World Jewish Congress — has denounced “the brutal oppression of Palestinians” by “an apartheid regime,” a reference to Israel.