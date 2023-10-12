WELL, YES:
Under Trump we had the heads of Israel and Arab states in the Middle East signing peace accords together at the White House
We had a President who physically visited Israel himself and visited the wailing wall in Jerusalem— the first to ever do so.
We had Israel naming parts of… pic.twitter.com/1n2MXHXthi
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 11, 2023
Less than three years ago we had a president dedicated to world peace.
Now chaos reigns supreme.
The obscene Obama Iran Deal will ultimately lead to a nuclear power terrorist-supporting entity in an unstable Middle East. Trump nullified it, of course, but Biden reinstated it.…
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 11, 2023