DON SURBER: Palestine woke the world up: This is the worst week for anti-Semites since George Soros was a boy.

The Palestinian script was familiar. They attack, Israel stops them, they roll out fake footage of Israeli response and gain sympathy, demand a cease fire and get what they want. Propaganda blooms like dandelions in the spring.

There was the father who carried his “dead daughter” across the rubble in Gaza.

After that video was shot and posted on Twitter, she miraculously recovered and she began taking off her gray death makeup.

But the Pallywood propaganda did not work this time because people in the civilized world have had it — even in Massachusetts. RNC Research tweeted, “At a pro-Israel rally, Democrat Sen. Ed Markey calls for ‘de-escalation,’ even amid the unspeakable crimes committed against innocent Israelis by Hamas terrorists.

“The crowd immediately starts booing him.”

Pocahontas looked like she needed a tomahawk — the drink.

On the night of the attack, Ambassador Nikki Haley tweeted, “This is not just an attack on Israel — this was an attack on America.

“Finish them, Netanyahu.

“They should have hell to pay for what they have just done.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper said on the air, “These last few days have been a real eye-opening period for a lot of people — a lot of Democrats, a lot of progressives — in terms of antisemitism on the left.”

Bari Weiss explained the reaction to Palestinian terrorism. She said on MSNBC, “The Nazis tried to hide their war crimes. Hamas is livestreaming theirs.”

The anti-Semitic left is hiding in a cone of silence.