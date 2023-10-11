THE LEFT GETS A TASTE OF ITS OWN MEDICINE: Conservative group circles two trucks with photos, names of Pro-Palestinian Harvard students around Harvard Square.

Fallout from a controversial statement published and initially signed by about 30 student groups at Harvard University continued Wednesday as two trucks circled Harvard Square for much of the day, featuring the names and photos of students linked to the statement.

The billboard trucks, funded by the conservative news group Accuracy in Media, featured LED screens that changed throughout the day to feature at least a half dozen Harvard students under the words, “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.” The trucks also linked to a website, HarvardHatesJews.com, which directs users to send messages to Harvard’s board of trustees.

“Tell them to take action against these despicable, hateful students,” the website reads. “Each and every one of these students should be expelled and their student organizations should be kicked off campus.”

Adam Guillette, president of Accuracy in Media, confirmed in an interview with the Boston Globe Wednesday evening that his organization sponsored the trucks.

“Our organization has sent two trucks to Harvard,” Guillette said. “They’ll be there for some time.”