HARVARD STUDENTS LEARNING SOMETHING? HEY, IT COULD HAPPEN! Harvard students having second thoughts about siding with Hamas. “Harvard is a place where microaggressions are very serious but siding with terrorist murderers, not so much.”

UPDATE: From the comments: “The lesson is that luxury beliefs vanish the instant the luxury is threatened. How much of our fake politics would turn in an instant if we didn’t have institutional enforcement and narrative policing, and everyone just had to stand on their own behind their own thoughts? What if radical chic consistently cost something? What if tenured communists had risk?”

Pushback works.