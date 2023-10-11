CAN IT COME HERE?

The short answer to this is, “Yes. Next question.” For anyone who requires an explanation, rather that showing strength, Biden and Blinken are too cowardly to take a strong position against Iran. Rather than even criticize a terrorist outlaw regime, Biden hopes to consummate a nuclear treaty with mullahs who make no secret of their religious desire to destroy “the Great Satan,” and who support the beheading of infants and their mothers.

During Biden’s administration, there has been an increasing number of criminal “migrants” on the FBI’s terrorist watch list, who have been apprehended at our Southern border, including 160 through July 2023 alone in just this year. As of April 2023, the Border Patrol confirmed that 1.2 million illegal “migrants” “got away” from authorities while crossing the border under this administration. And these got-aways are just those who were spotted but not apprehended. If only 0.1 % of those among them are terrorists, that would be an additional 1,200 terrorists God-knows-where in the U.S. And, we have no idea how many terrorists have infiltrated into the Country, often with the aid of the Mexican drug cartels, without being caught. But it is a certainty that they are here.

Does anyone believe they will not attempt another attack here? Not a limited isolated attack on a single nightclub or a pipe bomb in Times Square, but a massive and complex attack intended to inflict maximum horror such as the murder of thousands, beheading of babies, recording the murder of grandmothers and sending the videos to their families, burning women and children alive, and more.

Do not think that cannot happen here. And, for our political leaders, you must do everything in your power to stop this appeasement.