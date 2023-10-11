THAT’S CRAZY TALK: Treat Men Like They Matter. “In my WSJ op-ed on why men turn to online influencers instead of traditional authorities, I noted that one reason is that online influencers treat men as ends in themselves, not just means by which to achieve some other goal. . . . Another very common approach in secular society is to describe the problems facing men in terms of the negative consequences that has for women. For example, the conservative New York Post ran a piece saying that broke men are hurting American women’s marriage prospects. . . . For the most part society is only interested in severe life challenges faced by men insomuch as they are affecting women. Men here again are a purely instrumental good that exist to enable women to fulfill their life ambitions.”