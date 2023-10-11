AIRBRUSHING AT GOOGLE:

Well, that didn't take long. After less than 12 hours, Google has taken down the site with public information about which student groups endorse Hamas terrorism.

Only @X allows the truth! https://t.co/K1P9Ys7koD pic.twitter.com/wBkF0X7nnz

— Max Meyer (@mualphaxi) October 11, 2023