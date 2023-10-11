“GENERAL COUP:” Let’s be honest about Mark Milley’s legacy. “Promoted as the supposed savior of the republic by a well-orchestrated public relations campaign and a fawning press, Milley exhibited ambitions more akin to those of a partisan military commissar than the nation’s senior military adviser under the authority of the president. His tenure proved destructive to post-WWII civil-military norms, the integrity of the military chain of command, and the image of the U.S. military as being worthy of public trust. Milley supervised a subversive revolution in military culture.”