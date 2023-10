ARNOLD KLING: “Many Israel supporters wish to frame the Hamas assault as “Israel’s 9/11.” I do not like that analogy. I think that a better analogy is with Pearl Harbor.”

Let me add a caution. Hamas planned a war. They must have known that the Israeli response would be crushing. It’s safe to bet that they have prepared a very ugly urban-warfare defensive plan against just the sort of straight-in assault that everyone is talking about. It might be wise to respond somewhat differently.