GIVE HIM CONSEQUENCES, THAT’S THE ONLY WAY THEY LEARN: Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says.. “It’s too little, too late. I even told him on the phone conversation when he made it to us at noon today asking us to come into the office and he mentioned reinstating the scholarship, I let him know that the scholarship deadline was done, and the damage that he’s done to her is done.”