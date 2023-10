HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: It’s not hyperbole, it’s real. Your professors and classmates hate Jews. Hamas terrorists rape Jewish women next to civilian carcasses, lock Jewish children in cages, and threaten to behead Jewish Holocaust survivors, and yet far-left academics and students do not care.

Higher education is productive of so much bigotry and ignorance that we really need to reconsider whether it deserves such a prominent and well-funded place in our society.