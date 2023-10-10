HIGHER EDUCATION IS A MORAL CESSPOOL: Academics and students show their moral superiority by applauding terrorism. There’s a serious question whether in its present form it actually benefits our society on whole.

If they can make you believe absurdities, they can make you commit atrocities. Higher education has been making its students believe absurdities for decades now.

Also: The Public is Giving Up on Higher Ed. “Only 36 percent of Americans, Gallup found, have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in higher ed. That’s down from 57 percent in 2015 — a drop of more than 20 percentage points in just eight years. . . . These should be terrifying data points for those of us who work in higher education — our compact with the public has been broken. But many of us have shrugged off the looming threat. Deep down, many of us think the numbers are skewed — whether by Republicans (they’re biased against us!), people without college degrees (they’re ignorant!), or an increasingly polarized population (the other side is nuts!). In short, it’s not our fault. This is wishful thinking. . . . There’s a more reasonable, if less guilt-assuaging, interpretation of this polling: Americans are waking up to the fact that our system of higher education is broken. The evidence is there for all to see.”

Broken: Financially, intellectually, and especially morally.