FIND AND INTERROGATE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THESE ASSES ON SUSPICION OF WISHING TO COMMIT VIOLENT ATTACKS ON INNOCENTS LIKE THE PEOPLE THEY’RE CHEERING ON DID: Violent clashes break out at pro-Palestinian rallies across the US in wake of Hamas terror attacks on Israel.

If unarmed grandmas given a tour of the capital can be jailed for nothing much, these idiots should at least be interrogated and asked what precisely they’re cheering on.