THE PRESIDENT WHO KILLED AMERICA. OR AT LEAST CAME CLOSE. How Obama Paved the Way for the Iran-Promoting, Israel-Pummeling, Squad-Like Biden White House. “Why would the Biden administration have so empowered Iran and its proxies, while putting the screws to Israel in the first place — helping create the conditions for the catastrophe that has unfolded, which could well expand into a regional if not world war? To understand all of this, you have to understand how President Barack Obama normalized the unholy intersectional progressive-Islamist alliance that has now come to dominate the Democrat Party, including this White House.”