NO, IT’S BECOME A TOXIC INDUSTRY. TOBACCO COMPANIES HAVE MORE MORAL STANDING. Dersh: Academia has no moral compass. “I’m not even sure that the problem is a lack of a moral compass. That would imply a detachment and restraint from any judgment. In this case and in many others, the problem is really that their moral compass is completely perverted.”

Thirty-one Harvard organizations blame Israel for Hamas attack: 'Entirely responsible.' At this point, it's not clear that higher education does more good than harm. Certainly it's not producing the well-informed, critical thinking, compassionate and civil population it was supposed to promote.