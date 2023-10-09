ROGER KIMBALL: What’s left of the Biden Administration’s Foreign Policy. Well, they never had much of one beyond graft, and I feel confident that part will continue. But:

As I write, more than 700 Israelis lie dead from the brutal surprise attack launched from the Gaza Strip by the Iranian-funded terrorg group Hamas last week.

Thousands of rockets were launched against multiple targets, some as far north as Tel Aviv.

Hundreds of Palestinian terrorists arrived by paraglider, in trucks, by motorcycle, and in other vehicles.

Thousands have been injured; more than a hundred (including children and the elderly) have been kidnapped and dragged back to the Gaza Strip to an uncertain fate.

Those numbers will surely climb as Israel, now at a state of war, retaliates.

The Palestinian Blitzkrieg undertaken by Hamas, which quickly made inroads as far as 15 miles from the Gaza border into Israel, claimed another important casualty far from its primary base of operation.

I mean the foreign policy of the Biden administration, which is now just as much a smoldering ruin as the bombed-out buildings.

At the end of September, Jake Sullivan, eager Russian Collusion fabricator during the Trump administration, now President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, said that “The Middle East region is quieter today than it has been in two decades.”

Then there was the bulletin, issued hours after the attack began by the U.S. Office of Palestinian Affairs, a diplomatic post opened by the Biden administration when it resumed with the Palestinian government soon after taking office.

“We unequivocally condemn the attack of Hamas terrorists and the loss of life that has incurred,” the X-post ran. “We urge all sides to refrain from violence and retaliatory attacks. Terror and violence solve nothing.”

“All sides”?

The post quickly disappeared in the face of widespread ridicule and outrage.