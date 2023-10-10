October 10, 2023

WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF SEXISM AND BIGOTRY? University continues female-only awards despite signing legal agreement to include all genders. “Perry, in a recent interview with The College Fix, called the situation an ‘unprecedented case of the president of a school signing a legally binding agreement with [the Office for Civil Rights], and then basically defying that agreement and carrying on with “discrimination as usual.”‘”

