WHY IS HIGHER EDUCATION SUCH A CESSPIT OF SEXISM AND BIGOTRY? University continues female-only awards despite signing legal agreement to include all genders. “Perry, in a recent interview with The College Fix, called the situation an ‘unprecedented case of the president of a school signing a legally binding agreement with [the Office for Civil Rights], and then basically defying that agreement and carrying on with “discrimination as usual.”‘”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.