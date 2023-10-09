BARBARISM IN AMERICA: ‘Proud Of What Has Occurred’: Scenes From Inside Philadelphia’s Pro-Hamas Rally. “The rally also had characteristics similar to other liberal protests in recent years, such as anti-police demonstrations carried out by Black Lives Matter and Antifa. Protesters could be seen promoting other activist causes, including one man who attempted to block this reporter’s ability to film the rally wearing a hat with the letters ‘ACAB,’ which stands for ‘All Cops Are Bastards.’ Event organizers wore masks to cover their faces, and used their hands to prevent those who did not agree with their ideology from filming the rally.”