CDR SALAMANDER: 24,669 Americans Murdered by Terrorists in One Day: WWAD (What Would Americans Do?)

One of the most advanced and modern nations on our planet, little Israel, was subjected to a brutality of the type that is the most base condition of our species – one that is, literally, in our DNA and back to the dawn of the written word.

Young men venture forth to settled people, surprise them, kill the men, and take the women and small children. You cannot get more brain-stem homo sapiens than that. Combine it with modern drones, rockets, and even EU endorsed paraglider air mobile infantry insertion; here we are.

So, the very 21st Century Israel, in a fashion, is being subjected to the most base of human behavior. To fix old problems, you often have to resort to old solutions, but we’ll cover that in Part III.

As most, but not all of my readers here are American, let me jolt us back into the now.

As outlined by the Jerusalem Posts’ Avi Mayer, as of Sunday, it appears Israel has suffered 700 killed in the first attack, other reports state almost 100 are assumed kidnapped.

By geographic size, Israel is a little smaller than New Jersey, In population it has a population of 9.34 million souls – also close to New Jersey.

Coincidentally, it is estimated that New Jersey lost 750 residents on 11 September 2001.

The attacks from Gaza this weekend is not an “Israeli 911.” That isn’t accurate for a whole host of reasons … but for the American mind, it might be useful in order to understand the human scale of the attack.

To use round numbers, the USA has a population of 330 million.

On 911, the USA lost almost 3,000 souls.

The attack on Israel from Gaza this weekend, if scaled up by population, would be the same as if the USA had 24,669 people killed not by aircraft turned in to flying napalm, but by roving terrorist death squads, with an untold number of women and small children kidnapped and taken back across the border. 24,669.

Scaled up to USA proportions – that 100 kidnapped and taken back to Gaza to be subjected to horrors you really don’t want to hear the details of = about 3,500 kidnapped.

What would the USA do in such circumstances?

Why should we expect Israel to do anything less?