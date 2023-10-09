OOPS: Blinken blows the lid off White House talking points on billions for Iran.

These actions by Hamas were not terrorist attacks, they were acts of war. Hamas is funded by Iran. As soon as conservatives began to correctly connect the dots, Democrats and Biden surrogates spoke up to say that oh, no, those billions of dollars didn’t fund a war with Israel. Perhaps not literally, but the money certainly will be used to replenish Iranian coffers as it continues to fund Hamas and its attempt to wipe Israel off the face of the earth. To say otherwise is a fairy tale. On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken was on all the Sunday morning political shows to answer questions about the war that has started in Israel. He didn’t admit what a bone-headed move it was to supply Iranians with billions of dollars but he did let the truth come out. Blinken admitted on Meet the Press that “Iran has unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism.” All the gaslighting going on by Team Biden and its Democrat supporters was thrown under the bus by that one statement.

I mean, everyone knew it was a lie anyway, but yeah.

Plus: “Democrat Socialists are organizing rallies in cities in support for Palestine. The Squad members in the House are Democrat Socialists. They blame Israel for its attacks and many of them frequently make anti-Semitic remarks.”

Of course they are. Just assume that they’re enemies of civilization and you’ll know their position without asking every time.