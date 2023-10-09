MICHAEL WALSH: Reality Bites.

One of the oldest rules in American gangland was formulated by Murray “the Camel” Humphreys of the Capone mob in Chicago: “If you ever have to cock a gun in a man’s face, kill him. If you walk away without killing him after doing that, he’ll kill you the next day.” The Israelis could have, and should have, finished the Iran-adjacent Hamas terrorist organization when they had the chance, but of course they did not, and this is the result.

Now reality bites. Hamas — the indirect recipient of part of the $6 billion in Iranian fund recently unfrozen by the ghastly Biden administration as part of a prisoner-swap deal — remains as dedicated to the destruction of the Jewish state.