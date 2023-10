OUR TRANSNATIONAL RULING CLASS HAS ITS PRIORITIES: UN: lesbians should embrace the female penis. “The assertion that “trans-lesbians are lesbians” is nothing more than words, and while the UN and the entire postmodern elite is convinced that reality is nothing but the creation of words, it turns out that most of us think that words are supposed to be somehow related to a basic reality that transcends mere words.”

Even to suggest that is hate speech.