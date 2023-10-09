THIS IS NOT THE WORK OF CIVILIZED PEOPLE: Sickening video shows ‘disgusting’ Hamas terrorists parading naked, battered woman through streets.
How many times do they need to do this, before we believe this is who they are, at base level?
