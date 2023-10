THE ENEMIES OF CIVILIZATION ARE SELF-IDENTIFYING. TAKE NOTE:

Our @CAIRNJ Communications Manager Dina Sayedahmed said: "We stand with Gazans and Palestinians as they demand dignity. We also condemn New Jersey elected officials’ statements in support of Israeli apartheid." #Gaza #Israel https://t.co/nuclJnwyJy

— CAIR National (@CAIRNational) October 9, 2023