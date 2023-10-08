BILLIONS, NOT MILLIONS, BUT THE POINT IS SOUND:

Here we are 78 years after the end of the Holocaust and once agains thuggish killers dressed in black are pulling Jewish elderly, women, and children out of their homes and executing them, and then throwing their bodies into the street. But in 1945 we were fighting the SS…

— Victor Davis Hanson (@VDHanson) October 7, 2023