THERE’S A LESSON THERE: Horse, Barn Door – Israel’s Minister of National Security Announces Relaxed Rules for Civilian Gun Ownership. “Waiting for hours for help from police and the military while murderous Palestinians go house to house cutting down men, women, and children tends to drive home the benefits of an armed populace.”

There are a lot of armed citizen-soldiers, but it’s much harder for those not in the IDF to own guns than it is in, say, Tennessee.

Plus: “The Israeli government won’t be handing out rifles to anyone who wants one. The process and requirements are still fairly restrictive, but this appears to be a step in the right direction. It’s a shame that it’s taken an atrocity and the loss of hundreds of lives to drive home the point that armed self-defense is not only a natural human right, but can also make the job of criminals and, in this case, blood-thirsty terrorists, much more difficult. Who knows how many lives might have been saved by wider civilian gun ownership? But politicians are politicians no matter where you go.”

“Responders” are nice, but you know who’s always at the scene? The people already at the scene.

And as a friend comments in relation to this story, “When seconds count, licenses are only a week away.”