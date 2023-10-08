WILL GAETZ MOVE TO SUPPLANT TRUMP? Writing in American Greatness, Thaddeus McCotter predicts the Florida Republican will be so emboldened by his success in forcing Kevin McCarthy out of the House Speakership that he will come to see himself as Donald Trump’s successor. And act accordingly.
