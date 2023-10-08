SHE’S DOING WHAT SHE WAS PUT THERE TO DO: Rep. Ilhan Omar demands ‘protection from the international community’ for Palestinians following Hamas attack on Israel.
What’s Arabic for “chutzpah?”
