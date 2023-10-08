OUR GARBAGE CENSORS: Images that Bing Image Creator won’t create: And what that means for for AI trust and safety in practice. “This is almost certainly the future of AI trust and safety limits. It will start with overbroad rules written to satisfy left-leaning critics of Silicon Valley. Then those overbroad rules will be further broadened by hidden code written to block many perfectly compliant prompts just to ensure that it blocks a handful of noncompliant prompts.”

You can’t have trust in people who treat censorship as “safety.”