THINGS ARE GETTING TOUGHER FOR GEN Z: Bad news for ‘lazy girl’ employees: A boss who axed 90% of his staff and replaced them with AI says ‘copy and paste’ jobs are done.

For Gen Z workers, 2023 has been the year of rejecting hustle culture. First came “quiet quitting,”, and then “loud quitting,” “Bare Minimum Mondays,” and “lazy girl” jobs swiftly followed. “Lazy girl jobs are my favs, all I do is copy and paste the same emails, take three to four calls a day, take my extra long break, take more breaks, AND get a nice salary,” the TikTok user @raeandzeebo posted to the interest of almost 10 million viewers.

On the other hand, my response to this tweet is to ask how customers feel about the change:

We had to layoff 90% of our support team because of this AI chatbot. Tough? Yes. Necessary? Absolutely. The results? Time to first response went from 1m 44s to INSTANT!

Resolution time went from 2h 13m to 3m 12s

Customer support costs reduced by ~85% Here's how's we did it 🧵 — Suumit Shah (@suumitshah) July 10, 2023

I’ve had mixed responses with chatbots and other automated stuff. And sometimes you need to speak to a human, and at most organizations now you just can’t.