I SUSPECT THIS PROMOTES HYPERGAMY: Female Animals Teach Each Other to Choose Unusual Males, Research Suggests. “The new study looked at whether females’ mate choices are based on watching more experienced females choose their mates. It is well-known that animals can learn from watching others. For example, young crows learn how to make basic stick tools by watching their parents. Learning has also been shown in mate choice as females observing others with a male are more likely to choose that male themselves, or one with similar traits.”