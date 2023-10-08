OH, SURE. THAT’S WHAT WE NEED RIGHT NOW: Army Strongly Considering 10-20% Cut To Special Ops Forces.
The recruitment problem has a name. It’s called “would you want to serve under these clowns?”
OH, SURE. THAT’S WHAT WE NEED RIGHT NOW: Army Strongly Considering 10-20% Cut To Special Ops Forces.
The recruitment problem has a name. It’s called “would you want to serve under these clowns?”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.