SHOCKER: Historically black college’s allegations of racism debunked by investigation. “The Progress-Index story notes the investigation revealed a student had ‘heard a group of Black/African American students using the “n” word amongst themselves, but [it] was not directed toward any particular VSU player,’ and there was ‘some cursing’ but not ‘directed toward VSU’s team.'”
