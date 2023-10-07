IT’S REALLY LOOKING LIKE TIME TO ABOLISH THE FBI: New witnesses in the FBI Civil War gold heist emerge. “Given all we’ve learned about the FBI in the past few years, they have used up any benefit of the doubt that I might have previously given them. I still firmly believe that they found six tons of gold, they stole it, and now they’re trying to cover it up. But if so, where did the gold go?”

Normally you’d expect these kinds of shenanigans in a banana republic, but then again, that’s what we’ve become — with considerable assistance from the FBI.