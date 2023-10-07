EVERY PRECAUTION EXCEPT ONE THAT WOULD HAVE WORKED: Canadian couple killed by ‘desperate’ grizzly bear were highly skilled hikers who ‘took every precaution.’ “When rescuers reached the couple’s campsite, they found the scientists’ mauled bodies, an empty can of bear spray, and their e-readers still open in their crushed tent. Rescuers encountered the female, underweight bear they believe carried out the attack and shot it, as it was still showing signs of aggression. ‘In their words, the bear was intent on killing them,’ Colin told the Herald.”

When I was in Alaska, people joked that bears regard hikers with bear spray as “Cajun food.” For grizzlies a rifle in a heavy caliber was recommended.