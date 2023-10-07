TRUTH: Trump’s Prediction About Biden Handing Iran $6B Goes Viral After Hamas Attack. “Former President Donald Trump warned last month about terror attacks in the Middle East after his successor, President Joe Biden, released $6 billion in frozen oil revenues to Iran. The resurfaced prediction popped up online Saturday, following Hamas’ surprise assault on Israel, which included the firing of rockets and attacks on Israeli military personnel and civilians. Hamas, an Islamic terrorist group that is funded in-part by Iran, notably launched the attack on the holiday of Simchat Torah and on Shabbat — the Jewish day of rest that is observed by many in Israel.”