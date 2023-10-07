EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden unable to fix his failed approval rating no matter what he does, having what some call the reverse of the Midas touch — the Sadim touch. “Our grader John Zogby, the Democratic pollster who puts special emphasis on the economy in his weekly reviews, noted that even good jobs news released Friday hasn’t helped Biden out of his approval rating hole and deficits in 2024 polling.”