ELON MUSK, Citizen Journalist. “Elon Musk is exhibiting tabloid-publisher vibes these days as he courts controversy—and content—on Twitter-turned-X in the name of ‘citizen journalism.’ In that context, the world’s richest man trekked to the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, late last week to dip into the latest flashpoint in the culture wars: the wave of migrants crossing into the U.S. from Mexico illegally and the contentious debate between Democrats and Republicans over how to handle it.”