THIS IS WHAT HAPPENS WHEN OUR GOVERNMENT ENABLES TERRORISTS: Breaking: Israel under rocket fire; UPDATE: dozens apparently killed, kidnapped.

Remember the pallets of cash and weapons left behind in the Afghanistan withdrawal? Stolen elections in America have bad consequences around the world. And all the denial of election stealing in a vain effort to pretend that our left hasn’t gone that insane will only make things worse. Humpty Dumpty can only be put together again if we know he’s broken. And the world can not afford a broken America.