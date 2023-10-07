TO BE FAIR, YOU HAVE BEEN SINCE 1948: Netanyahu: We are at war. Speaking of things nobody needed right about now, the news out of Israel is pretty dire this morning. Just as Israelis were celebrating Simchat Torah, Hamas launched a massive attack into southern Israel in multiple locations simultaneously. Thousands of rockets were fired and Hamas fighters began shooting people in the streets. The attacks were launched over the security fence separating Palestine from Israel, but also from the water and even by air using gliders. The initial death toll was reportedly in the twenties, with hundreds of others being injured. Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the nation, stating that, ‘We are at war.'”

This will go on until it is stopped.